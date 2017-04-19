April 19 Shanghai Fukong Interactive
Entertainment Co Ltd :
* Says 106.5 million shares of co has been transferred to a
Shanghai cultural and media firm from co's shareholder Yan
Jinggang, at 21.28 yuan per share, as the first step of the
153.4 million shares' transfer plan
* The Shanghai cultural and media firm now owns 18.5 percent
stake in co and becomes the controlling shareholder of co
* Individual Yan Jinggang is still the co's actual
controller
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vHKIUp
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)