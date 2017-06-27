BRIEF-Technicolor cuts FY adj EBITDA target by EUR 40 mln
* EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF CONNECTED HOME SEGMENT TO BE AFFECTED BY MEMORY COSTS INCREASES
June 27Shanghai Golden Bridge Info Tech Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SNCkPP
* H1 REVENUE EUR 95.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Citigroup has made several appointments to its equities electronic execution team, hiring Joseph Sidibe as a senior salesperson from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as Phoebe Nockolds from Liquidnet and Rupert Dransfield from HSBC.