March 28 Shanghai Haixin Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will close a Nanjing-based clothing unit and dispose assets due to the unit's heavy losses

* Says it will buy 35.4 percent stake in a Jiangxi-based pharma unit from 2 subsidiaries, to raise its stake in the pharma unit to 61.0 percent from 25.6 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JDLtJY

