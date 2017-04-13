April 13 Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd:

* Haohai healthcare holdings (bvi) co., ltd., and sellers entered into a share purchase agreement

* Simon david wyatt, robert john mcgregor, robert edward lewis and john alexander mcgregor, collectively as "sellers"

* Deal for a consideration of approximately hkd241.1 million

* Sellers agreed to sell 70% of share capital in a uk company to haohai healthcare holdings (bvi)

