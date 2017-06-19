June 19 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.038 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 26 and the dividend will be paid on June 26

