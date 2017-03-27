March 27 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd has cut 1.14 percent stake in the company between Dec 16, 2015 and March 27, 2017

* Says Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels owns 0.96 percent stake in the company after transactions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ns3IFB

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)