UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 19 Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co Ltd
* Says it has bought 20.4 million A-shares in Bank of Communications for 123.5 million yuan ($18.12 million) between June 15-19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sOrWgE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8155 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources