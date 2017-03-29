March 29 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Holley Worldwide Holdings has cut 8 percent stake in the company between Nov 2, 2016 and Feb 16, 2017

* Says Holley's holdings in the company reduced to 0.89 percent after transactions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o9J52w

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)