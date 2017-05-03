BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis
May 3Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 110.5 million yuan to 151.9 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 138.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tTdVRd
(Beijing Headline News)
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.