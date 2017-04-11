April 11Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 37.7 million yuan to 42.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (25.1 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QbnMAe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)