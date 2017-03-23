March 23Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 10.3 million yuan to 15.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (17.1 million yuan)

* Says decreased gross margins as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/18NpsS

