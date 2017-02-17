Feb 17 Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd :

* Has agreed to, severally but not jointly, subscribe for new preferred shares to be issued by Becool

* Aggregate consideration payable by Lacha Fashion to Becool for investment is US$1.5 million

* Co to enter into loan agreement with Chengdu Becool, co shall provide loan to Chengdu Becool for principal amount of RMB5 million