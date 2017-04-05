UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd
* Unit entered into share purchase agreement with BMT on 5 april 2017
* LCEM has agreed to subscribe for new shares to be issued by bmt on terms and conditions set forth in share purchase agreement
* Aggregate consideration payable by lcem to bmt for investment is rmb15 million
* Legend Minzhi and other investors has entered or will enter into a share purchase agreement with BMT
* Share purchase agreement with BMT to subscribe for new shares on or around date of share purchase agreement
* BMT shall issue and allot to lcem the new shares at a per share price of rmb13.96 Source (bit.ly/2o9rSpj) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources