May 10 Shanghai Lianming Machinery Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1sVZMk

