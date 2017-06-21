BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
June 21 Shanghai LongYun Advertising & Media Co Ltd
* Says it completed dissolution of wholly owned Tibet cultural & media subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tRRYnb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
WASHINGTON, June 23 Automakers are using tiny cameras, sensors to track drooping heads, steering wheel monitors and audible alerts to ensure drivers pay attention when using advanced driver assistance systems, like Tesla’s Autopilot, that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel.
PARIS, June 23 Airbus and Boeing leave this week's Paris Airshow with plans for ambitious growth in aviation services, as flattening demand for new jets and pressure to raise profit margins encourages planemakers to deepen their exposure to airline operations.