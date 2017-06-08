June 8Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone
Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of A
shares record on June 13
* The company's A shares will be traded ex-right and
ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of B
shares record on June 16
* The company's B shares will be traded ex-right and
ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pHTXWv
