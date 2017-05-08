BRIEF-Monster digital, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger
* Monster Digital and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger
May 8 Shanghai New Culture Media Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan
* Says Tsinghua Tongfang plans to buy up to 29.9 percent stake in the company, share trade remains suspended
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has downgraded Indonesian-based telecommunication trading company PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk's National Long-Term Rating to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Negative. At the same time, we have downgraded the ratings on Tiphone's IDR2 trillion bond programme and IDR500 billion bonds issued under the programme to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'A-(idn)'. The downgrade and Negative Outlook