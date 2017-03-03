March 3 Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says its shareholder plans to invest between 500 million yuan ($72.50 million) and 1 billion yuan to increase stake in the next 3 months

* Says the shareholder held 10 percent stake in the company as of Feb 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mlosPN

($1 = 6.8970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)