UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd
* Entered into a commercial factoring services framework agreement with shangshi factoring
* Entered into a capital increase agreement with Shanghai Shentong Metro, Shangshi Leasing And Shangshi Commercial Factoring
* Shentong Metro, Shangshi Leasing & Shangshi Factoring agree that co will contribute rmb137.5 million to capital of shangshi factoring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources