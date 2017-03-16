March 16Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd :

* Says net loss for FY 2016 to be 450 million yuan to 500 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 240 million yuan to 260 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 95.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased bad debts and inventory falling price are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uas0H2

