BRIEF-Tern Properties says Chan Yan Wai Emily appointed as executive director
* Chan Yan Wai, Emily has been appointed as an executive director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3Shanghai Pudong Dev Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C2b64W
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Chan Yan Wai, Emily has been appointed as an executive director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance with certain provisions for ICDR regulations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rz01Nm)
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.