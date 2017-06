March 31 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 4.9 percent y/y at 53.1 billion yuan ($7.71 billion)

* Says board approves to issue up to 40 billion yuan ($5.81 billion) worth of tier-2 capital instruments by end of 2018

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nHdPGP ; bit.ly/2nDrVai

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8830 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)