BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
June 1 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for the appointment of Gao Guofu as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qDEMht
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
* Citi announces the appointment of alison harding-jones to head of EMEA M&A and vice chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking