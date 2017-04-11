BRIEF-A1M Pharma starts trading on Nasdaq First North on June 20
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 11.8 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan ($231.93 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ov1ia6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: