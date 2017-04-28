BRIEF-Alere Q1 loss per share $0.80 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 28 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 28.9 percent y/y at 222.2 million yuan ($32.23 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oEMzKY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8937 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors