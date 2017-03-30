March 30 Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Corp Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 6

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 7 and the dividend will be paid on April 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7Ofqjx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)