May 8 Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy ReLIA Diagnostics for 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 275 million yuan via share private placement to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qRCZlo

($1 = 6.9030 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)