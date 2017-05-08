BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg, 1000 mg
* Lannett receives approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg
May 8 Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy ReLIA Diagnostics for 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 275 million yuan via share private placement to fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qRCZlo
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.9030 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Lannett receives approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg
* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia
* Board has declared a special dividend of hk14.94 cents per share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)