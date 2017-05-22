BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.002906/B share for 2016 to shareholders
* Record date is May 25 for A shares and June 1 for B shares
* The company's A shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26
* The company's B shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on June 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XnBb2F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: