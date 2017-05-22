May 22 Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.002906/B share for 2016 to shareholders

* Record date is May 25 for A shares and June 1 for B shares

* The company's A shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

* The company's B shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on June 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XnBb2F

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)