BRIEF-Aequus Pharmaceuticals filed clinical trial application with Health Canada
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303
March 23Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay 2.6 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares FY 2016 dividend payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/srIJjS
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock