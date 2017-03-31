BRIEF-Novozymes CFO steps down
BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
March 31Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its Datong-based wholly owned subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shanxi Food and Drug Administration
* Certificate issued to amoxicillin clavulanate potassium manufactured by the subsidiary and the valid period is until March 19, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nsGvFr

* Says it plans to invest 15.3 million yuan to set up a pharma institute and 6.8 million yuan to set up a Chinese patent drug JV with partners
* Says it received an administrative order from China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 14, regarding violation on information disclosure regulation