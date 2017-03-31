March 31Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its Datong-based wholly owned subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shanxi Food and Drug Administration

* Certificate issued to amoxicillin clavulanate potassium manufactured by the subsidiary and the valid period is until March 19, 2022

