BRIEF-Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon
* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london
June 12 Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jilin Food and Drug Administration
* Certificate issued API mannatide manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until May 31, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/N6xi0Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors