FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to 50 pct
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 17, 2017 / 4:53 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17(Reuters) - Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 71.3 million yuan to 114.1 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 142.6 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are fierce competition in the pharmaceutical equipment industry and increased R&D expense and employee expense for business diversity as well as improved exchange loss

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r5UWcH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.