BRIEF-Exicon signs contract worth 13.43 bln won
* Says it signed a 13.43 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor) to provide semiconductor inspection equipments in China
June 28 Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd :
* Says the board elects Xie Peng as new chairman, replacing Xiao Yong who resigns due to change in job role
* Says co appoints Xie Peng as new general manager, replacing Xu Hanzhang who retires
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qeygBf
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he planned to nominate a Federal Communications Commission attorney to fill one of two vacant seats at the nation's telecommunications regulatory agency.
