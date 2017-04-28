April 28 Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 1.0 billion yuan ($145.05 million) in equipment materials industry fund

* Says it plans to sell property firm's stake and creditors' rights for 1.6 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ptb6SB; bit.ly/2pb3Ryc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8941 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)