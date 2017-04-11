April 11 Shanghai Worth Garden Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 26.6 percent to 35.7 percent, or to be 7 million yuan to 8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (10.9 million yuan)

* Says decreased gross profit and increased R&D fees as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D3c1zc

