March 14 Shanghai Xuerong Bio-Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 14 percent to 43 percent, or to be 30 million yuan to 45 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 52.2 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is decreased sales revenue due to seasonal fluctuation of edible fungus price

