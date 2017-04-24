April 24 Shanghai Xujiahui Commercial Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent, or to be 96.9 million yuan to 133.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (121.2 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oRXkJn

