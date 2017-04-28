BRIEF-Home Capital Group Inc update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
April 28 Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 5.2 percent y/y at 241.9 million yuan ($35.09 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oEvyRj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8938 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Deutsche Bank AG says Deutsche Bank raises prime lending rate to 4.25pct