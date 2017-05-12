May 12 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd

* Says Shanghai's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) to transfer its entire stake in Shanghai Fisheries Group Co to Bright Food (Group) Co

* Says Shanghai Fisheries Group Co will become Bright Food's unit after restructuring, but no change in controlling shareholder

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r7E0W2

