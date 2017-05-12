UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd
* Says Shanghai's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) to transfer its entire stake in Shanghai Fisheries Group Co to Bright Food (Group) Co
* Says Shanghai Fisheries Group Co will become Bright Food's unit after restructuring, but no change in controlling shareholder
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r7E0W2
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources