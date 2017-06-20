Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
June 20 Shanta Gold Ltd:
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
* Helio and Shanta board recommended conditional share acquisition for 100 pct of Helio shares in exchange for 59.5 million Shanta shares
* Cosmos Holdings Inc says signed a new letter of intent to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg