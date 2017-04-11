BRIEF-A1M Pharma starts trading on Nasdaq First North on June 20
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11Shanxi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 6 million yuan to 7.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (6.6 million yuan)
* Says stability of operating revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YGlIV0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: