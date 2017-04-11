April 11Shanxi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 6 million yuan to 7.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (6.6 million yuan)

* Says stability of operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YGlIV0

