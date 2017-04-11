BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
April 11 Shanxi Securities Co Ltd
* Says March net profit at 109.0 million yuan ($15.80 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p0X6j4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8994 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)