April 7Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 220 percent to 250 percent, or to be 55.3 million yuan to 60.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (17.3 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hTvSKk

