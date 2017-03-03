March 3 Sharda Motor Industries Ltd

* Approved re-classification of the status of aashita relan from promoter to public category Source text: [With reference to the earlier letter dated February 23, 2017, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the re-classification of the status of Ms. Aashita Relan from Promoter to Public category under Regulation 31A (7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 by board resolution passed through circulation and became effective from March 02, 2017. The requisite application for re-classification to Stock Exchanges will be made in due course.] Further company coverage: