May 30 POLSKI BANK KOMOREK MACIERZYSTYCH SA (PBKM):

* ‍EVF I INVESTMENTS S. A. R. L. LAUNCHES ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING PROCESS TO SELL 1.8 MILLION OF CO SHARES

* 1.8 MILLION OF CO SHARES REPRESENTS 38.6 PERCENT OF VOTES AT CO SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)