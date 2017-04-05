April 5 Auto Partner SA:

* Some shareholders start accelerated book build to sell up to 12.5 million of Auto Partner shares representing 10.7 percent of the company's votes

* The shareholders are Aleksandra Gorecka, Piotr Janta, Magdalena Zwolinska, Andrzej Manowski and Grzegorz Pal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)