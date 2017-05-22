May 22Sharp Corp

* Says it will take a part in joint management commercialization of μLED display, with U.S.-based firm eLux Inc., British Virgin Islands-based firm CyberNet Venture Capital Corporation, Taiwan-based firm Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Inc. and Innolux Corporation, through offering μLED display production technology related patents to eLux Inc., on Oct. 1

* Says the company will have 31.8 percent voting rights in eLux Inc.

