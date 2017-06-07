June 7 Nikkei:

* Sharp and Hon Hai Precision Industry are considering a new U.S. factory making large-format display panels suitable for televisions - Nikkei

* Sharp and Foxconn could invest more than 800 billion yen into new U.S. plant‍​ - Nikkei

* Foxconn, Sharp's new U.S. factory is expected eventually to turn out panels for the ultrahigh-definition "8K" TVs that Sharp plans to debut in 2018 - Nikkei