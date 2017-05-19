May 19 Nikkei:

* Sharp likely will achieve a net profit of around 40 billion yen ($359 million) in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

* Sharp Corp sales could top 2.2 trillion yen in financial year 2017, up at least 10% over fiscal 2016 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2q4ukud) Further company coverage: