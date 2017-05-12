May 12Sharp Corp

* Says it resolves to acquire 51 percent stake of SAIGON STEC Co.,LTD. from Sharp Takaya Electronic Industry Co., Ltd., for $3.1 million or about 354 million yen

* Says it will raise voting power in SAIGON STEC to 51 percent from 0 percent

* Says transaction will effective on June 30

